Smart DER management and EV charging management noted as company's distinctive capabilities

Bidgely has been named as a "Leader" in theIDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Customer Engagement Solutions for Utilities 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment(doc US49060623, November 2023) focused on the increased need for utilities to support newly developed consumer desires for energy efficiency and cost savings with end-to-end, omni-channel customer engagement tools. The report evaluated 10 vendors based on strategies and capabilities.

"Bidgely is positioned in the Leaders category in this 2023-2024 Worldwide IDC MarketScape on Digital Customer Engagement Solutions for Utilities. The company's approach to load disaggregation, energy behavioral profiling, and next best interactions enables utility customers to carry out extremely personalized customer engagement. This advances objectives such as increase revenues, improve customer experience, carry out demand-side management and demand response, and support grid stability," said Gaia Gallotti, associate research director, IDC Energy Insights. "Additionally, Bidgely supports outcome-based and risk-sharing contracts, based on the achieved results of the customer engagement, which can be enticing options for energy retailers in competitive markets, like Europe."

The IDC MarketScape report analyzed each vendors' ability to support core customer interactions across the five main categories of descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive, and ecosystem engagement. The report noted the following distinctive capabilities for Bidgely smart DER management and EV charging management.

In addition, the report noted the following strengths of Bidgely:

"Bidgely's approach to load disaggregation, energy behavioral profiling, and next-best interactions enables utility customers to carry out extremely personalized customer engagement and enables them to advance objectives such as increase revenues, improve customer experience, carry out demand-side management and demand response, and support grid stability."

"Bidgely fully supports functionalities including descriptive engagement (with preferred-channel personalized home energy reports or HERs), diagnostic engagement (with usage alerts, high-bill alerts, and web analyzer), predictive engagement (with bill projection estimates, rate/tariff plan analysis, seasonal alerting), and prescriptive engagement (with savings advice, demand response, home audits)."

Consumers as Active Grid Participants

"The 2022 energy crisis jolted customer apathy globally. Customers are now more aware, educated, and eager to play more active roles by optimizing their energy consumption and water usage, as well as making a buck on their investments in self-generation, energy storage, electric vehicles, heat pumps, and so on," added Gallotti. "Having a digital customer engagement solution is now a core differentiator between utilities that have specific functionalities and those that do not, and the wedge will widen over the next 24 months as investments in dedicated solutions and more advanced ecosystem engagement functionalities pick up."

"The industry is acknowledging how AI is changing the game for critical utility-wide initiatives like asset capacity planning, EV management and load shifting. We are pleased to see our strategic innovation aligns with IDC's vision of customer engagement in the future of energy," said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at Bidgely. "We believe Bidgely's recognition in this year's IDC MarketScape underscores the power of our data-driven customer intelligence for meeting customers where they are."

Bidgely was also named as Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape for Digital Customer Engagement. This recognition follows on the heels of Bidgely's "Leader" position on Guidehouse Insights' Customer Experience and Customer Engagement Analytics Leaderboard. The company also holds a "Leader" position on Guidehouse Insights' Leaderboard for Home Energy Management as well as strong placement on Guidehouse Insights' Leaderboards for Smart Meter Analytics, AI Vendors for DER Integration and AI for EV Management.

To access an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report, visit: bidgely.com/resources/idc-marketscape-2023-2024-vendor-assessment-resources/.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely's UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

