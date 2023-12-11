Global Industrial Company Releases Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the release of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report is available on the Company's ESG webpage.

"Our ESG report reflects the universal support of the Global Industrial organization and its continued commitment to responsible stewardship," said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial. "We believe that 'We Can Supply That®' extends far beyond a tagline. It embodies our overarching philosophy that drives everything we do as a company - providing mission-driven solutions to enable others to succeed. We look forward to continuing on this ESG journey with our associates, our stakeholders and our partners."

ESG responsibility is an important aspect of Global Industrial's business mission and throughout the past year, the Company has built upon its ESG initiatives by advancing existing efforts and launching new programs. Global Industrial remains steadfast in its commitment to corporate citizenship, focusing on customer success, environmental sustainability, associate growth and well-being, and community outreach.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. When used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this report are based on the Company's beliefs and expectations as of the date of this report and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's business, operating results or financial condition. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Important risk factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events, except as may be required by applicable law.

