Airthings Announces Partnership with Soter Technologies

OSLO, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Airthings, the global leader in indoor air quality monitoring and energy-saving solutions, has announced a new partnership with Soter Technologies, a leading provider of innovative environmental sensor and software technology. This collaboration seamlessly integrates the Airthings for Business solution into Soter's portfolio to complement Soter Technologies' FlySense® Vape Detection devices.

This partnership extends the scope of monitoring air quality in various establishments. Airthings technology has the capability to monitor a wide range of parameters, including radon, particulate matter (PM), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2), humidity, temperature, pressure, noise, and light. These sensors provide live measurements to the Airthings dashboard, providing in-depth analytics and insights. This advanced technology is specifically designed for monitoring overall air quality in schools, office buildings, hospitals, and other commercial spaces.

Soter Technologies presents FlySense® Vape Detection devices, specially designed for schools to monitor vaping and noise disturbances in areas where the use of cameras and microphones is prohibited. FlySense® is engineered to detect the chemical signatures of emissions from vape pens and identify sound anomalies that may indicate potential incidents of bullying. It promptly notifies designated personnel through text messages and/or emails. Importantly, FlySense devices do not compromise privacy, and are specialized for monitoring bathrooms and locker rooms. This partnership offers a comprehensive and competitive indoor air quality monitoring solution.

"Air quality in the education setting is paramount to the mission here at Airthings," said Oyvind Birkenes, CEO of Airthings. "We know that by increasing air quality, we are happier, more productive, and have greater health overall. This partnership exemplifies a unified mission for these outcomes."

"Airthings' robust line of monitoring devices are proven in their ability to accurately monitor air quality in the education environment," said Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter. "We are eager to work with a trusted partner at a time when indoor air quality is top-of-mind for so many organizations and their constituents."

About Airthings

Airthings is a global technology company and producer of award-winning radon and indoor air quality monitors for homeowners, businesses, and professionals. Founded in 2008, Airthings is on a mission to ensure that people around the world recognize the impact of indoor air quality and take control of their health through simple, affordable, and accurate technology solutions while optimizing energy consumption in buildings. Airthings' products have made radon detection and indoor air quality monitoring easy to deploy, accurate, and user friendly, and have received several accolades including the TIME's Best Inventions award and CES Innovation Award Honors. Headquartered in the heart of Oslo, Norway, and with offices in the US and Sweden the company has over 140 employees from more than 30 nationalities-and counting. To see the full range of Airthings indoor air quality monitors and radon detectors or to learn more about the importance of continuous air quality monitoring, please visit www.airthings.com.

About Soter Technologies

Ronkonkoma, New York-based Soter Technologies is committed to protecting the health and well-being of students and the public with advanced technology and creative solutions. Using advanced sensor and software technology, Soter Technologies develops and delivers innovative solutions for environmental intelligence to make the world a safer place, from schools to enterprises to public spaces. Taking a holistic approach to safety and security, Soter provides technology tools to detect and deter without invading privacy. The company was founded as Digital Fly® in 2015 and was focused on social media awareness. Soter is the first in the world to introduce a vape and bullying detection and alert system for schools - FlySense® Vaping & Elevated Sound Detector. The company's technology has been embraced by schools across the United States and around the world. The Soter name is inspired by Greek mythology wherein Soter is the personification of safety, deliverance, and preservation from harm. For more information about the company, its services, and products visit: www.sotertechnologies.com.

