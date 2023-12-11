Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166 ) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd. ("Coinsquare"), a registered crypto asset trading platform, has partnered with MeetAmi Innovations Inc. ("MeetAmi") on an educational content development and distribution agreement that will benefit licensed wealth advisors in Canada.

MeetAmi and Coinsquare will work together to equip Canada's financial advisor community with the knowledge and resources that are essential for navigating the swiftly evolving landscape of digital assets. As part of the partnership, Coinsquare will create content for MeetAmi's AmiLearn learning portal, including the Certified Digital Asset Advisor (CDAA) course, which is recognized as a CIRO (formerly IIROC) approved CE credit course.

"MeetAmi is delighted to partner with Coinsquare as we continue to expand our comprehensive educational platform with Canadian specific content, ensuring financial advisors are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of digital assets within the Canadian regulatory framework," said CEO Hashim Mitha of MeetAmi.

"At Coinsquare, we recognize the importance of education in the digital asset space. This partnership with MeetAmi aligns with our commitment to support wealth advisors with the necessary tools and insights to support their clients," shared Eric Richmond, President of Coinsquare. "With Coinsquare being Canada's only CIRO dealer member crypto trading platform, and MeetAmi offering CIRO course credits to advisors, this partnership is a perfect fit, and we're excited to get started," added Mr. Richmond.



ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.



ABOUT MEETAMI

Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company that helps wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients. The company has launched AmiPro, the first technology platform that bridges between traditional finance and Digital Assets in North America. This wealth management platform includes the software, learning and ecosystem to support firms and advisors in designing their Digital Asset practice, meet their fiduciary responsibility, and address their proficiency requirements. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world.

Join the Digital Asset conversation at www.meetami.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news. MeetAmi is a proud member of RBCx - which supports visionary entrepreneurs who are changing the world.

