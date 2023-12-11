NSF, the leading testing and certification organization in the water industry, announced today that Microfilter, a South Korean water filter manufacturer, has earned certification to NSF/ANSI 53 for its FP-10, FP-10S, FP-15, FP-15S, FP-17, FP-17S, FP-21 and FP-21S products. With this certification, Microfilter becomes NSF's first client in the world to receive this certification for total PFAS reduction.

Microfilter was established in 1996 and has been producing and distributing high-quality water filters for both home and business applications. Microfilter is one of the top companies in South Korea's water filtration sector.

"Microfilter is proud to be the first company to achieve NSF/ANSI 53 for chemicals for Total PFAS reduction. 'Forever chemicals' have been linked with cancer, fertility issues and weakened immune systems, posing a growing health threat to our communities through drinking water sources. We look forward to partnering with companies that share our vision of a cleaner and healthier world. Together we can make a big difference in the fight against PFAS and help ensure a safer and more sustainable future," said Park Chan-ho, CEO of Microfilter.

NSF/ANSI 53 was developed by NSF, whose standards process is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). The standard is continually reviewed and updated to ensure it continues to match current technology. The NSF/ANSI 53-2018 edition added a performance reduction claim for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in drinking water treatment devices that use activated carbon absorption. The NSF/ANSI 53-2019 edition added a performance reduction claim for non-regenerable drinking water treatment devices that use anion exchange media for PFOA and PFOS chemicals. The most recent edition, NSF/ANSI 53-2022, expanded the chemical reduction claims to include newer subclasses of PFAS compounds, such as PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, PFBS, and PFDA. Filters are certified to reduce contaminants that cause negative human health effects, which in this standard, are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Health Canada.

"We are proud to certify Microfilter as the first client to the NSF/ANSI 53 for chemicals for Total PFAS reduction," said Jinhee Kim, Senior Manager of Water, at NSF. "PFOA and PFOS are among the most common groundwater contaminants of the perfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) family of chemicals. Manufacturers obtaining certification must reduce PFOA and PFOS concentrations in water to below the 70 parts per trillion (ppt) health advisory level set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). We anticipate that more water filter manufacturers will follow suit in certifying their products for Total PFAS reduction."

For more information on obtaining NSF/ANSI 53 certification for your products, please visit the NSF website (www.nsf.org).

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health by facilitating standards development and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. NSF operates in 180 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Medical Device Safety.

NSF's Water Division provides risk assessments, testing, inspection, and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF facilitated the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

About Microfilter

Since our establishment in 1996, our company has been manufacturing and supplying quality water filters for residential and commercial use. With the goal of becoming a world-class filtration company that seeks to "create value for customers and the environment," Our company contributes to the happiness of people and the environment by providing innovative technologies and differentiated products, in the field of filter-related materials and goods. Through these efforts, we have become a leading company in South Korea's water purification industry.

Our industry-leading R&D/QA engineers and production, sales, and marketing professionals work together to provide products of outstanding quality recognized worldwide. With our conviction and our passion for infinite possibilities, we will continue to take new initiatives. We look forward to your continued support and encouragement so that our employees can work together to develop Microfilter into a world-class filtration company.

