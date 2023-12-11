Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.12.2023 | 14:13
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Asset Management: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Asset Management (GIST, GISG) 
Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
11-Dec-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
(the "company") 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
December 11, 2023 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 
 
 . Record date: December 11, 2023 
 . Ex-date: December 12, 2023 
 . Payment date: December 15, 2023 
 
                              Share   BBG  Listing Distribution Income Amount 
ETF NAME                   ISIN     Class   Ticker Currency (in share class currency) Sedol 
                              Currency 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910939849 USD    GIST  USD   0.07            BJP0X86 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Dist                        LN 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910940425 GBP    GISG  GBP   0.07            BMDXR53 
(DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist            LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1910939849, LU1910940425 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GIST, GISG 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 291232 
EQS News ID:  1794257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2023 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

