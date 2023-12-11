DJ Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Amundi Asset Management (GIST, GISG) Amundi Asset Management: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 11-Dec-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "company") ______________________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS December 11, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: . Record date: December 11, 2023 . Ex-date: December 12, 2023 . Payment date: December 15, 2023 Share BBG Listing Distribution Income Amount ETF NAME ISIN Class Ticker Currency (in share class currency) Sedol Currency Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910939849 USD GIST USD 0.07 BJP0X86 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LN Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond LU1910940425 GBP GISG GBP 0.07 BMDXR53 (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist LN

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

