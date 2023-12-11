SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX and GE Sign a Five-Year Renewal of a Global Licensing Master Service Agreement as SKYX Continues to Enhance its Market Penetration and Collaborations with U.S. and World Leading Strategic Companies

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with 77 pending and issued patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that it has signed with GE Technology Development, Inc. ("GE") a five-year renewal of a global licensing master service agreement to license certain SKYX advanced and smart technologies in the U.S. and worldwide.

Pursuant to the SKYX GE agreement, GE's licensing team will provide licensing services, including seeking and arranging for licensee partners in the U.S. and globally, negotiating agreement terms, administering contracts, auditing partners, assisting with monetization, and patent protection strategy, while providing mutually agreed support to defend the Company's intellectual property.

The term of the SKYX GE agreement runs through for an initial five-year term and includes automatic one-year renewal provisions.

SKYX will receive the main portion of earned revenue and GE will receive a percentage of the earned revenue under license agreements established in connection with a program commercialized by GE's licensing team.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX, said: "The SKYX GE licensing service agreement is a significant step towards enhancing our market penetration through licensing channels as we continue to increase our general market penetration as well as collaborate with U.S. and world-leading strategic companies."

Lenny Sokolow, Co-CEO of SKYX, said: "The 5-year agreement with GE will contribute to us further monetizing our highly disruptive platform technologies and intellectual property while continuing to fulfill our mission of making homes and buildings become safer and smarter as a new standard."

About SKYX

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications and over 60 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

