Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: METX), a preclinical stage biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of Immuno-Oncology, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol Q9T.

"Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step for the Company as it provides us with an opportunity to expand our investor base to Europe and provide greater liquidity while we continue to develop our novel myeloid cell focussed immuno-oncology drug candidates." - Salim Dhanji, PhD, CEO.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and is the largest exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

The Company would also like to announce that the redesign of its website is now complete and the site is now live. The new website provides a user-friendly place for investors to access information about the Company and its research programs.

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is an early stage Vancouver based biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting immune suppression in cancer. Our main focus is on overcoming the suppressive effects of an important class of immune cells called myeloid cells in order to enhance anti-cancer immunity. For more information, please visit www.metherapeutics.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

