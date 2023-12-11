Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Nord Insuretech Group AB receives observation status (652/23)

Today, on December 11, 2023, Nord Insuretech Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company is evaluating the conditions for a change of list to Nordic Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Nord Insuretech Group AB (NORDIG, ISIN code SE0013486255, order book ID 190154) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB