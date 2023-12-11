Through its subsidiary, ADSL, Britannia will provide a variety of analytical and regulatory compliance services to the ACI's Green Bridge Gateway.

Strategic partnership provides UK CBD market access through a "one-stop-shop" with assured compliance, product development and traceability.

Britannia welcomes Kasia Tate, Regulatory Compliance Director of ADSL, who will oversee and manage the partnership.

Toronto, Ontario and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia") is pleased to announce the launch of the Green Bridge Gateway, a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Advanced Development & Safety Laboratories ("ADSL"), the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry ("ACI"), Global Regulatory Services ("GRS"), Shweed, and US-based Chem ID.

As an expanded collaboration to the pioneering partnership between ADSL and ACI for Novel Food Applications, the Green Bridge Gateway provides members with support in entering the UK & EU's CBD market, and will provide access to regulatory advice, toxicology data, supply chain expertise, lab testing and track and trace blockchain technology to propel the industry forward.

Green Bridge Gateway champions CBD traceability and transparency and will help companies through regulatory matters and analytical testing requirements. The network will provide key services such as new product development, supply chain management and business development guidance. This marks a significant milestone for ACI members, as well as new entrants to the UK CBD market, providing the expertise to expand market access and seize new business growth opportunities with the assurance of product authenticity and quality, complemented by microbiological and analytical capabilities.

"The Green Bridge Gateway is the result of many months of collaboration, which we think will result in a more transparent industry based on product integrity, quality, and overall safety through truth-in-labeling, building consumer confidence and trust," said Peter Shippen, CEO of Britannia.

New Head of Analytical ADSL

Kasia has recently joined ADSL and will oversee a variety of initiatives as Regulatory Compliance Director. Kasia is a highly accomplished senior manager with 19 years of expertise in Research & Development across all beauty categories. Most recently she was Global Head of R&D Formula Development at The Body Shop, prior to which she held a similar role at L'Oreal, where she delivered over 600 formulations annually in Skincare, Make-up, Bath and Body, and Haircare.

"We are excited to formally welcome Kasia to the team at ADSL," said Mark Bowes-Cavanaugh, CEO of ADSL. "With her entrepreneurial approach and cross-functional experience, we look forward to the future."

Kasia's expertise in product life cycle management, as well as her breadth of regulatory and formulation expertise, enables ADSL to provide even more formidable quality of service in these growing segments. One of Kasia's initial projects has been oversight of the Green Bridge Gateway, where she will continue supporting members in their path to commercialization and regulatory compliance.

About Britannia Life Sciences

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a company focused on introducing cutting-edge technologies into the traditional laboratory and regulatory platforms to power data-driven insights to improve the outcomes of its customers. Britannia provides services to the consumer products sector included an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance, and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to start-ups particularly in the cosmetics, food, and wellness industries. Britannia also provides geochemical testing and analysis to the natural resources industry through its subsidiary Britannia Mining Solutions. Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

