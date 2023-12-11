Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 13th, 2023 at 12:00PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-lrs-2/.

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) is an Australian-based mineral exploration company, focused on its flagship Salinas Lithium Project, in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The project has recently announced a significant increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate, with the Colina Lithium Deposit now totaling 63.5Mt @ 1.3% Li2O, with a Global MRE of 70.3Mt @ 1.3% Li2O.

Commodities to be covered: Lithium

About Latin Resources Limited

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

