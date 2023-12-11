- Early Bird Discounts for BIO KOREA 2024: Save 30% on Registration and 10% on Exhibition Booths

BIO KOREA 2024, jointly hosted by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI, President: Cha Soon-do) and Chungcheongbuk-do (Governor: Kim Young-hwan), commenced entry registration and exhibition participating company recruitment from December 4, 2023. The event will be held at COEX in Seoul, Korea from May 8th to 10th, 2024.

BIO KOREA, marking its 19th edition in 2024, has established itself as the preeminent bio-industry event in Korea. For the past 18 years, BIO KOREA has served as a catalyst for business revitalization and technological exchange between domestic and foreign companies, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and collaboration within the biohealth sector.

Held in May of this year, BIO KOREA 2023 witnessed the participation of approximately 29,400 individuals from 780 companies across 51 countries, resulting in around 1,300 business meetings. Additionally, approximately 330 companies from 18 countries showcased their technologies through approximately 440 exhibition booths. Thematic exhibition halls, such as those dedicated to advanced regenerative medicine, CMO, and CDMO, were operated alongside national halls featuring booths from leading overseas companies from Australia, Canada, Germany, and others, fostering continuous technological and business exchanges among participating companies.

BIO KOREA 2024 will feature exhibitions of domestic and international biohealth companies, as well as a range of programs including business partnering, conferences, and an Invest Fair.

In particular, to provide visitors with a more enriching experience, a special AI hall featuring booths of digital healthcare companies will be operated, along with a docent tour program to assist in visitors' understanding of the participating companies. An unmanned poster exhibition will also be held in the rest area to provide more companies with an opportunity to participate in the exhibition.

Early bird registrations made between December 4, 2023, and February 16, 2024 (Fri.), will receive a 30% discount, while registrations received by April 30, 2024 (Tue.), will receive a 10% discount. On-site registration is also available.

Exhibition Booth Discounts

Applications received by February 16, 2024 (Fri.), will receive a 10% discount on exhibition fees, while applications received by April 5, 2024 (Fri.), will receive a 5% discount. Companies that participated in BIO KOREA 2023 will receive an additional 5% discount.

BIO KOREA 2024 website provides comprehensive information on not only the exhibitions but also various programs, including the new company presentation program, business partnering opportunities, and the Invest Fair.

BIO KOREA entry and exhibition registrations can be conveniently completed on the BIO KOREA website at www.biokorea.org. Participation application inquiry: +82 1661-0810.

