Inovalon Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Healthcare Delivery, Patient Outcomes, and Data Security with Its Inovalon ONE® Platform

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the healthcare analytics and real-world evidence (RWE) information technology solutions industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Inovalon with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider empowers healthcare organizations with data-driven insights to improve clinical, operational, and financial performance. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform and its Insights solutions, Inovalon supports payers, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences organizations using real-world data (RWD) and advanced analytics to enhance healthcare outcomes and economics.

The cloud-based Inovalon ONE Platform provides SaaS solutions leveraging the company's national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data, and advanced analytics to provide actionable insights that inform and expedite patient care and business strategies. Using Inovalon's MORE2 Registry®, the nation's largest healthcare dataset originating from longitudinally matched and primary source data, the platform helps achieve data integration, compliance, and security. Additionally, Inovalon's subject matter expertise, vast dataset, and robust data governance help enable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to automate workflows, identify and address care gaps, and support its partnerships with technology companies like AWS.

Payers, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences organizations can use tailored cloud solutions on the Inovalon ONE Platform to seamlessly aggregate, standardize, and analyze diverse or siloed data to gain meaningful insights and support evidence-based decision making:

Inovalon Data Cloud harnesses diverse, longitudinally linkable healthcare data to accelerate healthcare research for life sciences organizations and enable the improvement of economics and outcomes for providers, payers, and pharmacies.

harnesses diverse, longitudinally linkable healthcare data to accelerate healthcare research for life sciences organizations and enable the improvement of economics and outcomes for providers, payers, and pharmacies. Inovalon Payer Cloud offers advanced analytics and dynamic business intelligence to support health plans in improving clinical quality metrics, risk score accuracy, value-based care, member and provider engagement, and more.

offers advanced analytics and dynamic business intelligence to support health plans in improving clinical quality metrics, risk score accuracy, value-based care, member and provider engagement, and more. Inovalon Provider Cloud provides a user-friendly, single-sign-on portal for streamlining revenue cycle management, care quality management, and workforce management.

provides a user-friendly, single-sign-on portal for streamlining revenue cycle management, care quality management, and workforce management. Inovalon Pharmacy Cloud facilitates pharmacy operations and enhances clinical performance through real-time data exchange, automated processing, and electronic decision support.

Ojaswi Rana, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Inovalon's best practices transform data into actionable insights through tailored solutions while adapting to market demands and evolving toward innovative SaaS offerings."

Inovalon's unique access to extensive and longitudinally linked healthcare datasets positions it as a fundamental framework for innovative solutions, differentiating it in the industry. Its distinct advantage is its collaboration across payer, provider, specialty pharmacy, and life sciences domains, allowing it to effectively utilize data and analytics to address emerging trends in targeted medicine, gene therapy, and oncology. Inovalon is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its position in the North American healthcare analytics and RWE IT solutions space.

"The Inovalon ONE Platform seamlessly aggregates, standardizes, and analyzes diverse healthcare data from electronic health records and claims data to provide payers, pharmacies, providers, and life sciences organizations with evidence-based insights for better patient care and decision-making. The company remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the best healthcare analytics and RWE IT solutions," added Unmesh Lal, research director for Healthcare & Lifesciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company's analytics and capabilities are used by nearly 20,000 customers supporting more than 50,000 sites of care, and are informed by the primary source data of more than 79 billion medical events across one million physicians, 654,000 clinical settings, and 375 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

