Nina Klingspor will succeed Petros Papanikolaou as CEO of Allianz Central Europe (formerly known as Allianz Central and Eastern Europe)

Changes effective as of January 1, 2024

Allianz SE today announced leadership changes that will take effect from January 1, 2024:

Nina Klingspor, currently CEO of Allianz Private Krankenversicherungs-AG, Allianz private health insurance business in Germany (APKV), will be appointed as the new CEO of Central Europe for Allianz Group, subject to approval by the relevant corporate bodies. Allianz Central Europe is a regional entity with responsibility for Allianz national businesses in 11 countries in Central and Eastern Europe. She will succeed Petros Papanikolaou who will be appointed as the new CEO of Allianz Global Corporate Specialty SE (AGCS), with additional responsibility for leading Allianz Commercial globally, subject to regulatory approval.

Nina joined APKV in 2019 and shaped a strategy and culture that has produced outstanding financial results and customer loyalty, achieving new levels of technical excellence and business development. She will be succeeded by Jan Esser, whose appointment is also subject to approval by the relevant corporate bodies.

Prior to being named CEO of APKV, Nina was CFO of AGCS for four years, and served as Head of Office for Allianz SE CEO Michael Diekmann from 2012 to 2015.

She joined the company in 2000 as Chief of Staff to the CEO of Allianz Global Investors and went on serve in roles including Head of Marketing and Head of Third-Party Distribution in Germany. She started her career at the Landesbank Baden Württemberg (LBBW), where she worked in both Stuttgart and Beijing, overseeing credit risk for Asian financial institutions and helping to build LBBW's German Center Beijing. She holds a degree in economics from the University of Trier and studied Chinese in Taiwan.

Klaus-Peter Roehler, Member of the Allianz SE Board of Management, said "I want to thank Petros for the outstanding work he has done at Allianz Central Europe, his establishment of the regional entity and his successful transformation of the regional model. Nina is ideally suited to take on Petros role and drive our regional integrated strategy in the Central European region: Her proximity to sales, her financial knowledge, and her understanding for technical excellence as well as her teamplay are outstanding. With her personality and her skills, the Central European region will have a strong leader."

