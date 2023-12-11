Zane Networks, LLC: Zane Networks' Operational Data Hub Platform Enables ACF-Funded CRISP Initiative to Enhance Care Coordination

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Zane Networks, LLC, a leader in healthcare transformation services and solutions, has announced that its open-source Operational Data Hub platform has enhanced care coordination efforts for CRISP, the state-designated health information exchange (HIE) for Maryland and the Administration for Children and Families (ACF). The platform, which is now available as MyCareCircle, allows for the interoperable exchange of care plans between the CRISP HIE and data from the New Jersey Integrated Care for Kids (NJ InCK) program between various states and agencies.

The ACF funding enhanced the existing operational care and case management project for NJ InCK, which leverages Zane Network's platform and allows case workers and community organizations to communicate with children and their families in needs-based social services and care to optimize care outcomes. The Operational Data Hub facilitates the coordinated delivery of services, including needs assessments, eligibility determinations, enrollment in services and programs, and reduced duplication of similar services assessments, and enrollment forms for each child. The overall program was designed to:

Improve information sharing among a range of providers to bring a complete picture of the child's health to their care team Provide an integrated experience of care for the child and primary caregivers, and Reduce families' burden to navigate differing procedures and processes for the various organizations and programs

"Building a more integrated approach to care is crucial for these types of programs that can have such a dramatic impact on the health and well-being of children and their families," said Alexandra Jellerette, president of Zane Networks. "But even beyond the initial goals of the program, NJ InCK is now able to exchange interoperable care plans across state lines, paving the way for not only New Jersey, but other states to improve their own care coordination."

This initiative evolved from a proof of concept for interoperability within the state, into a repeatable structure that extends the ability of NJ InCK to build new educational and wellness care pathways. Care plans and care pathways shared through the CRISP HIE were converted from a CDA-document format into Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) v4.0 for ingestion into the Operational Data Hub platform. During the initiative, grantees tested infrastructure endpoints to exchange authentication keys across CRISP and other networks to foster the secure exchange of information. Click here to view the demonstration.

Naureen Elahi, Project Manager at CRISP Shared Services, notes "As someone who has worked closely with this project, I am proud to see what the CRISP, NJ-InCK, and Zane Networks teams have accomplished in improving care coordination across state lines. Having access to a better picture of the patient's history can make all the difference in care planning. This collaboration has led to a standardized way of exchanging care plans and hopefully can act as an example for other states to learn from. With this initiative successfully completed, I am excited to see what the future holds for health data interoperability."

About Zane Networks, LLC

Zane Networks is an award-winning provider of healthcare transformation services and solutions. Our team focuses on providing strategic, high-quality services in many areas including health quality improvement, telehealth/digital health solutions, public health outreach and health and human services software and application development. We leverage our deep clinical, technical, and management expertise to help transform health and hospital systems to support better and more equitable care for individuals. Founded in 2000, Zane Networks is certified as a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) and HUBZone business by the SBA and is also certified as a Washington D.C. CBE and Maryland MBE company. For more information, visit www.zanenetworks.com.

About CRISP

CRISP is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, and the surrounding regions. A non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region, CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland's statewide health information exchange by the Maryland Health Care Commission. Health information exchange allows clinical information to move electronically among disparate health information systems. For more information about CRISP, visit www.crisphealth.org.

