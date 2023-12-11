Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 11th December 2023.
LBank Weekly Listing Report,11th December 2023
Project: PMG
Listing date: 11th December
Key words: GAMEFI, BEP20
Official Website: https://pomerium.space/
About: Pomerium (PMG), a Blockchain Web3 game onboarding platform, aims to bridge the Web2 and Web3 gaming gap by creating original content and games featuring Pomeranian-based characters.
Project: EDLC
Listing date: 11th December
Key words: Stablecoin, ERC20
Official Website: https://edelcoin.com/
About: Edelcoin (EDLC) is a stable payment token backed by a basket of precious and base metals, aiming to provide a secure and over-collateralized digital asset option in the crypto market.
Project: GREENGOLD
Listing date: 12th December
Key words: GAMEFI, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://greengold.zeetox.io/#/
About: GREENGOLD (GREENGOLD), central to the ZEETOX ecosystem, serves as a multifaceted digital asset in the GREENGOLD game, offering an immersive, educational simulation of plant growth and access to diverse transactions within the ecosystem.
Project: FNSA
Listing date: 15th December
Key words: Public Chain, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.finschia.network/
About: FINSCHIA (FNSA), evolving from its predecessor, the LINE Blockchain since 2019, aims to be one of the world's leading blockchain ecosystem with the ambition of popularizing Web3 and reaching over 1 billion users. As a public mainnet, Finschia continues the vision and mission of LINE Blockchain, focusing on essential service growth, increasing token demand, and adhering to the principles of the Finschia Token Economy 2.0.
Project: ETRL
Listing date: 15th December
Key words: Layer1, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://ethereal.monster/
About: Ethereal (ETRL) is embarking on a transformative blockchain journey with a Layer 1 infrastructure based on the Polkadot Substrate framework, focusing on pioneering token smart contract development and aims to offer a secure, scalable, and interoperable ecosystem with innovative token solutions and a visionary token ecosystem.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 4th December 2023 to 10th December 2023
Name: BEAMX
Weekly gain: 115%
Official Website: https://onbeam.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/beamx_usdt/
Name: BSSB
Weekly gain: 51%
Official Website: https://bitstable.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bssb_usdt/
Name: JTO
Weekly gain: 77%
Official Website: https://www.jito.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jto_usdt/
Name: TURT
Weekly gain: 104%
Official Website: https://turtsat.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/turt_usdt/
Name: POLS
Weekly gain: 111%
Official Website: https://polkastarter.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pols_usdt/
Name: USDM
Official Website: https://usdm.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/usdm_usdt/
Name: NIAT
Weekly gain: 530900%
Official Website: https://nia.monster/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/niat_usdt/
Name: CB8
Official Website: https://chabit.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cb8_usdt/
Name: HYX
Weekly gain: 319%
Official Website: https://hyxglobal.co/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hyx_usdt/
Name: GLU
Weekly gain: 47%
Official Website: https://www.gluniverse.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/glu_usdt/
Name: GAS
Weekly gain: 107%
Official Website: https://neo.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gas_usdt/
