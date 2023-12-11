Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 11th December 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange

LBank Weekly Listing Report,11th December 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/190537_ebbcbe71b4986940_001full.jpg

Project: PMG

Listing date: 11th December

Key words: GAMEFI, BEP20

Official Website: https://pomerium.space/

About: Pomerium (PMG), a Blockchain Web3 game onboarding platform, aims to bridge the Web2 and Web3 gaming gap by creating original content and games featuring Pomeranian-based characters.

Project: EDLC

Listing date: 11th December

Key words: Stablecoin, ERC20

Official Website: https://edelcoin.com/

About: Edelcoin (EDLC) is a stable payment token backed by a basket of precious and base metals, aiming to provide a secure and over-collateralized digital asset option in the crypto market.

Project: GREENGOLD

Listing date: 12th December

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://greengold.zeetox.io/#/

About: GREENGOLD (GREENGOLD), central to the ZEETOX ecosystem, serves as a multifaceted digital asset in the GREENGOLD game, offering an immersive, educational simulation of plant growth and access to diverse transactions within the ecosystem.

Project: FNSA

Listing date: 15th December

Key words: Public Chain, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.finschia.network/

About: FINSCHIA (FNSA), evolving from its predecessor, the LINE Blockchain since 2019, aims to be one of the world's leading blockchain ecosystem with the ambition of popularizing Web3 and reaching over 1 billion users. As a public mainnet, Finschia continues the vision and mission of LINE Blockchain, focusing on essential service growth, increasing token demand, and adhering to the principles of the Finschia Token Economy 2.0.

Project: ETRL

Listing date: 15th December

Key words: Layer1, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://ethereal.monster/

About: Ethereal (ETRL) is embarking on a transformative blockchain journey with a Layer 1 infrastructure based on the Polkadot Substrate framework, focusing on pioneering token smart contract development and aims to offer a secure, scalable, and interoperable ecosystem with innovative token solutions and a visionary token ecosystem.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 4th December 2023 to 10th December 2023

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 4th December 2023 to 10th December 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/190537_ebbcbe71b4986940_002full.jpg

Name: BEAMX

Weekly gain: 115%

Official Website: https://onbeam.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/beamx_usdt/

Name: BSSB

Weekly gain: 51%

Official Website: https://bitstable.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bssb_usdt/

Name: JTO

Weekly gain: 77%

Official Website: https://www.jito.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jto_usdt/

Name: TURT

Weekly gain: 104%

Official Website: https://turtsat.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/turt_usdt/

Name: POLS

Weekly gain: 111%

Official Website: https://polkastarter.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pols_usdt/

Name: USDM

Official Website: https://usdm.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/usdm_usdt/

Name: NIAT

Weekly gain: 530900%

Official Website: https://nia.monster/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/niat_usdt/

Name: CB8

Official Website: https://chabit.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cb8_usdt/

Name: HYX

Weekly gain: 319%

Official Website: https://hyxglobal.co/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hyx_usdt/

Name: GLU

Weekly gain: 47%

Official Website: https://www.gluniverse.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/glu_usdt/

Name: GAS

Weekly gain: 107%

Official Website: https://neo.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gas_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190537