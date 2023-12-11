Bluesun says its new PV modules are designed for residential PV applications. They feature a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per degree Celsius.Chinese solar module maker Bluesun has unveiled new residential solar panels based on hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) technology. The cell technology is an extension of p-type interdigitated back-contact (IBC) technology and reportedly combines the structural advantages of PERC, TOPCon, and IBC solar. Busbars and finger electrodes are placed on the back side. "This technology eliminates the effects of shading and improves sunlight absorption rate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...