Milestone Marks Momentous Journey of Growth and Success for One of World's Leading Aircraft Registries

2-REG, Guernsey's Aircraft Registry ("2-REG"), is proud to be celebrating its 10-year anniversary, following a momentous journey of growth and success as one of the world's leading aircraft registries since its inception in December 2013.

2-REG's commitment to safety excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, coupled with the strong backing of the States of Guernsey, has been at the heart of its growth. With a strong focus on customer needs and feedback, 2-REG has consistently developed cutting-edge solutions that have addressed industry challenges and elevated standards.

"As the strategic partner of the States of Guernsey, our vision for 2-REG is rooted in the seamless synergy between private enterprise and regulatory excellence," reflected Paolo Lironi, Chief Executive Officer of SGI Group. "We recognize that in the dynamic realm of aviation, a robust public-private partnership is not just beneficial it is imperative. By combining the agility of the private sector with the regulatory precision of our esteemed public counterparts, we are not only registering aircraft; we are propelling the industry forward, fostering trust, and setting a global standard for efficiency and safety."

Damon Hackley, States of Guernsey Director of Operations, elaborated that having worked alongside SGI Guernsey Ltd ("SGIG"), a subsidiary of SGI Group, "I am delighted to see the registry go from strength to strength and provide economic and social value to Guernsey. It has become a significant player in the aircraft registry arena, and I look forward to seeing it grow even further in the future."

2-REG has evolved from a modest start-up to a high-quality, professional registry operated to the highest international safety standards and a prominent player in the global aviation industry. Through its unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of providing safety products to the industry, 2-REG has successfully registered nearly 1,000 aircraft, provisioning the critical aircraft transitions product to leasing and financing companies and entrenching its position in business aviation. 2-REG takes pride in offering the industry-leading premium services to aircraft owners seeking service standards in a cost effective and a tax efficient jurisdiction.

"2-REG operates at zero cost to the States of Guernsey and presents a low commercial risk with a manageable reputational impact, offering significant benefits to local businesses. The company has created access to the aerospace sector for Guernsey's financial and legal services that previously did not exist. The strategic partnership with SGIG has been key to the success and growth of the local aerospace sector. I look forward to helping to drive the next ten years," stated Matt Bisson, 2-REG's Aircraft Registrar.

"2-REG's success is a testament to the safety culture, cultivated by the high performing team, which has developed requirements, implemented a regulatory framework, and established the necessary oversight processes to manage safety. The realization of such success is not merely a product of our strategic decisions, but rather, it is deeply rooted in the conscious efforts of the team to prioritize safety above all else," commented John Nicholas, Director of Civil Aviation for the Channel Islands.

Looking ahead, 2-REG aims to enhance its offerings, explore new market opportunities, and provide further accessibility to its stakeholders across the globe, delivering exceptional value with around-the-clock response times. 2-REG also plans to endeavor to work with the wider aviation stakeholders in Guernsey to broadcast the region's offerings and truly distinguish it as a global leader in aviation and beyond.

About 2-REG, Guernsey's Aircraft Registry

2-REG, Guernsey's Aircraft Registry, is a States of Guernsey body, supported by SGIG, to provide aircraft registration services to aircraft lessors for the purpose of lease transitions and private aircraft owners and operators. Headquartered in Saint Martin, Guernsey, SGIG has two additional satellite offices in Amsterdam and Singapore, allowing for around-the-clock response times. https://www.2-reg.com

