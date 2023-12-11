Fast Finance Pay Corp. Launches OK Secure Crypto Wallet

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Fast Finance Pay Corp (OTC PINK:FFPP) is pleased to announce the launch of a completely free and absolutely secure Messenger-Service on the market. OK.secure provides secure communications with chat, video calls, and cloud storage through an end-to-end-encryption based on blockchain-technology.

Andreas Garke, President and CEO of Fast Finance Pay Corp. stated "This unique app allows people to safely transfer and receive cryptocurrency with friends and businesses directly in an encrypted chat. We believe the features are comprehensive and can be used for many applications, such as a voucher, via chat with crypto payable directly to companies for in-store and online purchases, as well as transferring crypto among contacts within a person's cell phone. Users can choose from a huge selection of vouchers for Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Airbnb and many more. Together with our partner Bitrefill, we offer users of the app a prepaid VISA or Mastercard that can be loaded with cryptocurrency and used anywhere VISA or Mastercard payments are accepted.

Our research and development includes plans to allow for the use of crypto much more in the future, including but not limited to, sending crypto and voucher to another user being standard which will be booked in to the other users Wallet."

Benefits and Features of the Crypto Wallet Messenger

All your valuable and private information, data, and financial transactions in one secure place, including communications, cryptocurrencies and private files.

End-to-end encrypted and integrated with the blockchain to ensure that people are in total control.

Seamlessly handle +100k digital assets.

Choose from over 5000 vouchers for Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Airbnb and many more.

Virtual prepaid VISA or Mastercard loaded with cryptocurrency for online and offline use.

Find an overview of all vouchers you can buy with cryptocurrency at our partner www.bitrefill.com.

OK.secure is a true one-stop secure platform. Easy to share crypto and easy to invite your friends and contacts.

The wallet is entirely non-custodial, meaning only individual account holders have access to their funds.

Store all coins and tokens in a single, secure mobile wallet.

OK.secure supports 40 blockchains and 100K+ assets. BTC, ETH, FKX and other assets totally on account holders terms.

OK.secure - Crypto Wallet Messenger is now available in App Store for Apple and in Google Play Store for Android.

About Fast Finance Pay Corp

Fast Finance Pay Corp. is a gateway provider and nascent FinTech, Fast Finance Pay Corp offers a flexible payment platform to assist e-merchants with their online ventures. It allows e-merchants to process all popular payment methods with just one partner instead of installing a multitude of "payment plugins".

OK.de Services contains the OK.de mobile 'free-mailer' e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service. Ok.de is a free email provider with news, comparison portal and numerous other free services. With this service, we are building an active user interface that is used to connect people all over the world on one platform.

With OK.secure, we release a completely free and absolutely secure Messenger-Service on the market: private and secure messaging with a military level of encryption. Via end-to-end-encryption based on the blockchain-technology, OK.secure provides secure communication with chat, video calls, and cloud storage.

For additional information, visit www.ff24pay-corp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended). Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com

SOURCE: Fast Finance Pay Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com