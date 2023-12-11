ENEC signs Memorandum of Understanding with UK's MoltexFLEX

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British advanced nuclear technology developer MoltexFLEX in a significant step towards bringing the FLEX reactor to market.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, and David Landon, Chief Executive Officer of MoltexFLEX, signed the MoU on Friday 8th December at the World Nuclear Association Net Zero Nuclear summit in Dubai at the COP28 climate conference.

"It is great to witness a pioneering UK business making big breakthroughs in the UAE," said Edward Hobart CMG, British Ambassador to the UAE, who attended the signing. "The UK's Department for Business and Trade team here in the UAE is delighted to be working in close collaboration with MoltexFLEX. The commitments made in this MoU are another vote of confidence in UK technology and will form the basis of a mutually beneficial relationship between two like-minded partners."

"We are delighted to sign an MoU with such a prestigious member of the global nuclear community against a backdrop of worldwide collaboration on fighting climate change," said Landon.

"We firmly believe ENEC's interest highlights the potential of our FLEX reactor to provide low-cost, low-carbon heat and electricity for a wide variety of uses," Landon added. "We are excited to be part of the growing collaboration between the UK and UAE, and MoltexFLEX is looking forward to working more closely with ENEC."

The companies will jointly examine the commercial viability of deploying MoltexFLEX's innovative 60MWth/24MWe FLEX molten salt reactor in the UAE. They will assess using FLEX reactors for industrial applications including desalination, hydrogen production and electricity generation.

"We will also explore opportunities throughout the Middle East and beyond, which is aligned with MoltexFLEX's vision for global deployment of the FLEX reactor," Landon added.

About ENEC

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) is responsible for the implementation of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program and is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company PJSC, itself wholly owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi.

About MoltexFLEX

MoltexFLEX is based in Warrington, UK. It is developing the FLEX molten salt reactor - an advanced small modular design which delivers clean, flexible, and low-cost electricity and high temperature heat. For more information, visit moltexflex.com.

