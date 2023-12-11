Anzeige
Montag, 11.12.2023
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
WKN: A14TK6 | ISIN: SE0006425815 | Ticker-Symbol: 27W
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (653/23)

At the request of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ), the trading in the company's
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to December 15, 2023, and from
December 18, 2023, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on December 15, 2023.



Short name:   PCELL    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0006425815
----------------------------
Order book ID: 105121   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
