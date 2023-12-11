Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (171/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that PowerCell Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 556759-8353, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met and that the remaining members of the board and the management team attend the Nasdaq Stockholm training session, first day of trading is expected to December 18, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 52,142,434 shares. Short Name: PCELL -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0006425815 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 105121 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 52,142,434 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ----------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB