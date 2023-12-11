Bioretec Ltd's schedule for financial reporting in 2024 and updates in the disclosure policy

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 11 December 2023 at 5:15 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the future, in addition to the financial statements bulletin and half-year report, Bioretec will also publish business reviews for January-March and January-September. As a result, Bioretec Ltd has updated its disclosure policy describing the general principles and procedures that the company adheres to in its communication with capital markets and financial media.

The updated disclosure policy is available on the company's web pages at https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/investor-relations/disclosure-policy

Bioretec Ltd's schedule for financial reporting in 2024

In 2024, Bioretec will publish the following financial reports:

financial statements bulletin for January-December 2023 on Friday 16 February 2024

Annual Report for 2023 during week 11/2024 at the latest (week commencing on 11 March 2024)

business review for January-March 2024 on Thursday 16 May 2024

half-year report for January-June 2024 on Thursday 15 August 2024

business review for January-September 2024 on Thursday 14 November 2024

The Annual Report includes the report of the Board of Directors, the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, and the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2023.

The releases will be available online at Bioretec Ltd's website at https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

Bioretec Ltd's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 26 April 2024. The company's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately later.

Further enquiries

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, +358 50?433 8493

Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong biodegradable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, CE mark is expected to be received during the first quarter of 2024. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

