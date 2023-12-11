Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - On the 23rd November 2023, one day before Abu Dhabi F1, three days before ADFW and seven days before Cop28, the ADFO Summit welcomed individuals from the Family Office world under one roof in Abu Dhabi. The summit successfully hosted 293 individuals, 167 Family Office representatives, 38 speakers and 9 event partners.

See agenda and speakers on ADFO's website: www.adfosummit.ae.

Photo: ADFO Summit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/190544_21700a1cb4e199be_001full.jpg

The event was invite-only and invitees were exclusively a handpicked community determined by an events committee. For the first time, Abu Dhabi hosted an event specifically just for Family Offices and Family Groups, where 70% of the stage presence were controlled by family principals or family office investment teams.

The ADFO Summit held notable speakers from Family Offices like Al Nowais Group, Dawood Group, Al Serkal Group, Von Siemens Trust, Kcap Holding, SS Lootah Group, Apeiron Investment Group, large institutions like Franklin Templeton, SC Lowy and many more.

Wealthy families from around the world have recognised the UAE's appeal as a destination for their offices stemming from its combination of tax advantages, strategic location, robust financial services sector, and high-quality lifestyle amenities.

The UAE is increasingly becoming a hub for family offices, with some of the world's big names setting up offices in the country to tap the market, which is set to reach Dh3.67 trillion in the next few years. American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is among the latest high-profile investors to announce a plan to set up a branch of his office in the UAE capital.

Photo: ADFO Summit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/190544_21700a1cb4e199be_002full.jpg

See below some of the quotes from Family Office Principal's who attended and ADFO Summit event partners.

Bjoern Von Siemens, Family Principal Von Siemens Trust:

"Excellent organization and high-quality content. Thank you ADFO Summit and Obediah Ayton."

Mohammed Husary, Family Principal Husary Holdings:

"Thanks for organizing such a great and rewarding event. It was a pleasure to speak about the importance of longevity and wellbeing through our portfolio company VIWELL."

Photo: ADFO SUMMIT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/190544_21700a1cb4e199be_003full.jpg

Obediah Ayton, Director Dhabi Hold Co, ADFO Summit Event Committee:

"I realized after years of attending events, the format needs to be changed. The post event content needs to be better for speakers, and the ratio of investors needs to be better for event partners. Too many events focus on getting "bums on seats" rather than quality of people."

Photo: Obediah Ayton (on the right)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/190544_21700a1cb4e199be_004full.jpg

Nick Ayton, ADFO Summit Moderator & Chair on the day:

"With 70% of the attendees from Family Offices and Family Groups we were able to discuss the real issues and the topics that interest them the most - sustainable investing, longevity, private credit markets and asset allocation strategies."

Following a successful event in Abu Dhabi, the ADFO Summit will now launch the DFO Summit in March 2023.

About ADFO Summit

The ADFO Summit stands as a global hub for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, bringing together diverse voices from families, investors and business leaders to harness the collective insights to navigate the evolving business, economic and regional landscape tackling the headwind of technology and sustainability influencing forces. With a focus on the major things, the Summit serves as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative ideas.

Contact

ADFO Summit Owner

Obediah Ayton +971503506152

pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190544