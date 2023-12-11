Anzeige
Montag, 11.12.2023
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
11.12.2023 | 17:46
Admission to trading of Sun Investment Group bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 11, 2023 to admit the bonds of Sun
Investment Group, UAB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius
on the request of the Company. The first trading day of Sun Investment Group,
UAB bonds is December 13, 2023. 



Issuer's full name         Sun Investment Group UAB    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         SIGR              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000313256          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      2024-11-29           
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        5 000              
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      5 000 000            
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        SIGR130024FA          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Annual coupon rate, %        13               
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       29 May 2024 and 29 November 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius       
--------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of Sun Investment Group, UAB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic
AS. 

Sun Investment Group's Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be
found on the Company's website here: 

https://suninvestmentgroup.com/public-bond-issue



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183674
