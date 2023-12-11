Admission to trading of Sun Investment Group bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on December 11, 2023 to admit the bonds of Sun Investment Group, UAB to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of Sun Investment Group, UAB bonds is December 13, 2023. Issuer's full name Sun Investment Group UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SIGR -------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000313256 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 2024-11-29 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 5 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 5 000 000 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SIGR130024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual coupon rate, % 13 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 29 May 2024 and 29 November 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius -------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of Sun Investment Group, UAB is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS. Sun Investment Group's Offer Document is attached, and financial reports can be found on the Company's website here: https://suninvestmentgroup.com/public-bond-issue Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183674