Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6PL | ISIN: US11040G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ERG1
Frankfurt
11.12.23
08:00 Uhr
23,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,85 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOW GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRISTOW GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,80024,00019:19
ACCESSWIRE
11.12.2023 | 18:02
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sterling Organization Acquires Bristow, VA , Grocery-Anchored Center for $31.4 Million

Braemar Village Center is the 74th property currently owned by Sterling Organization, via managed subsidiaries, in markets throughout the U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Sterling Organization, a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm with a national platform focused on investing in LAST HOUR® consumer fulfillment and distribution real estate assets, has announced the acquisition of Braemar Village Center, located at 12713 Braemar Village Plaza, Bristow, VA 20136, for $31.4 million.

Braemar Village Center Safeway Grocery

Braemar Village Center Safeway Grocery

The 111,635-square-foot property is located in a western suburb of Washington, D.C., and is anchored by a 57,860-square-foot Safeway grocery store, with an accompanying gas pad. Braemar Village Center is also home to national tenants such as Dunkin' Donuts and Subway, with additional outparcels occupied by Bank of America and Arby's. In addition, the property contains more than three acres of vacant land which can ultimately be sold or developed into additional outparcel pads.

"We are pleased to add Braemar Village Center to our portfolio as we close out the year. We see a multitude of value-add opportunities at this property that our operations team is excited to execute on for our investor partners and the Bristow community," said Brian Kosoy, Principal of Sterling Organization. "The affluent Bristow population that patronizes this property for its daily needs has an average household income exceeding $210,000, within one mile of the property," added Kosoy.

"We would like to give a big thank you to Barry Argalas, Renee Runger, and the entire Regency Centers team for their partnership in bringing this deal across the finish line," said Jordan Fried, Principal of Sterling Organization.

Braemar Village Center is the 74th property currently owned by Sterling Organization, via managed subsidiaries, in markets throughout the U.S. and increases the Florida-based private equity firm's portfolio to over 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area and over $2.8 billion in real estate value.?

Contact Information

Dana Verhelst
SVP, Marketing
dverhelst@sterlingorganization.com
+15618127476

SOURCE: Sterling Organization

.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.