Sirona Biochem Corp.: Sirona Biochem Initiates GlycoProteMim Trademark for Anti-Aging Molecule TFC-1326

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF), is making a strategic move in the world of advanced skincare solutions. Today, the company announces the trademarking of its groundbreaking anti-aging and anti-wrinkle molecule, TFC-1326, as GlycoProteMim.



This pivotal decision marks a significant milestone in Sirona Biochem's mission to bring forth a new era of skincare innovation. The trademarking of GlycoProteMim, filed with the Instituto Nacional da Propriedade Industrial (INPI) and the United States Trademark and Patent Office, demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the cosmetics industry with cutting-edge science and unparalleled anti-aging solutions.

With over two decades of research and development, Sirona Biochem has developed GlycoProteMim (TFC-1326) into a powerful solution to reverse skin aging. The molecule has proven to be a game-changer in the fight against aging, offering a diverse range of permanent benefits.

Sirona Biochem has begun the trademarking process through it's subsidiary TFChem and is actively engaging industry experts to chart the most effective course for commercializing GlycoProteMim. This strategic move underscores the company's dedication to delivering a unique and transformative anti-aging solution to the $12.5 billion global anti-aging market.

The choice to trademark GlycoProteMim goes beyond a mere formality; it stands as a testament to Sirona Biochem's commitment to revolutionizing beauty through scientific innovation. Through rigorous research and clinical trials, the company firmly believes that this name will soon be associated with timeless, radiant skin.

Sirona Biochem is certain that GlycoProteMim will surpass the current gold standard, Retinol, in its ability to reverse skin aging. Unlike other products on the market, GlycoProteMim provides powerful results with exceptional tolerability. For more information about Sirona Biochem and GlycoProteMim, please visit https://www.sironabiochem.com/programs/glycoprotemim .



About Sirona Biochem:

Sirona Biochem is a leading biotech company with a proprietary formulation platform technology. Specializing in cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery, Sirona Biochem has developed a process to stabilize carbohydrate molecules, to improve efficacy and safety for different applications.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading cosmetics and pharma companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone payments, and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's R&D unit laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.