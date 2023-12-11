Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 4 to December 8, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
04/12/2023
406,493
61.176865
24,867,967.38
XPAR
04/12/2023
200,000
61.184736
12,236,947.20
CEUX
04/12/2023
50,000
61.186427
3,059,321.35
TQEX
04/12/2023
30,000
61.191590
1,835,747.70
AQEU
05/12/2023
402,490
61.536438
24,767,800.93
XPAR
05/12/2023
200,000
61.543612
12,308,722.40
CEUX
05/12/2023
50,000
61.545337
3,077,266.85
TQEX
05/12/2023
30,000
61.540039
1,846,201.17
AQEU
06/12/2023
392,994
61.223257
24,060,372.66
XPAR
06/12/2023
150,000
61.227184
9,184,077.60
CEUX
06/12/2023
30,000
61.231968
1,836,959.04
TQEX
06/12/2023
15,000
61.237805
918,567.08
AQEU
07/12/2023
398,328
60.674806
24,168,474.12
XPAR
07/12/2023
150,000
60.674600
9,101,190.00
CEUX
07/12/2023
30,000
60.673791
1,820,213.73
TQEX
07/12/2023
15,000
60.674353
910,115.30
AQEU
08/12/2023
392,742
61.463357
24,139,241.75
XPAR
08/12/2023
145,000
61.450118
8,910,267.11
CEUX
08/12/2023
30,000
61.468212
1,844,046.36
TQEX
08/12/2023
18,000
61.466548
1,106,397.86
AQEU
Total
3,136,047
61.223540
191,999,897.60
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
@TotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies lTotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211496242/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com