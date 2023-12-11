PRESS RELEASE

Carbios praised by French President at two-year anniversary of France 2030

Clermont-Ferrand(Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, was one of eight beneficiaries selected to present the progress of its industrial project in the presence of the President of the French Republic on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of the launch of the France 2030 investment plan. Carbios is receiving €42.5 million in public funding (€30 million from the State as part of France 2030 and €12.5 million from the Grand-Est Region) for the construction of the world's first plant for the enzymatic depolymerization of PET. Carbios is an emblematic example of the France 2030 initiative to support innovative projects that contribute to reindustrialization through innovation in strategic sectors, such as recycling. This plant, located in Longlaville in the Grand-Est Region, will be Carbios' first industrial site. Construction has just begun.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of Carbios:"Carbios is honored to have been selected by the State to present the progress of our industrial project, an ambitious undertaking that could not have been launched without France 2030. Carbios is an example of what France can achieve collectively, from research to industry, to create a global leader in the fight against plastic pollution. We are very grateful for the support of the State in this crucial phase for our company."

Dr. Philippe Pouletty, Founder and President of Carbios:"We thank the President and Carbios shareholders for their strong support of Carbios. Thanks to Carbios' proprietary biotechnology and Europe's ambitious recycling objectives, we will be able to reduce plastic pollution, oil use, and potentially toxic microplastics, all while promoting a more targeted use of plastics."

The state-of-the-art facility will play a crucial role in the fight against plastic pollution by offering an industrial-scale solution for enzymatic depolymerization of PET waste. Carbios' technology enables PET circularity and provides an alternative raw material to virgin fossil-based monomers, allowing PET producers, waste management companies, public entities, and brands to have an efficient solution to meet regulatory requirements and fulfill their own sustainability commitments. The plant will have a processing capacity of 50,000 tons of post-consumer PET waste per year(the average duration in France is 17 months) and the site operating permit, allowing construction to begin. The plant is currently under construction in Longlaville in the Grand-Est Region.

France 2030 is an investment plan on an unprecedented scale. €54 billion will be invested to ensure that companies, universities and research organizations are in a position to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the world ahead, and to foster the emergence of future leaders in our sectors of excellence, particularly in the field of ecological transition. From fundamental research, to the emergence of an idea, to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation, right through to industrialization.

About Carbios:

Carbiosis a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/ento find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: Carbios/ LinkedIn: Carbios/ Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

