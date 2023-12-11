Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre Übernahme: Diese Lithium-Aktie eilt auf ein neues Jahreshoch zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Frankfurt
11.12.23
08:10 Uhr
48,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,70051,0019:26
Actusnews Wire
11.12.2023 | 18:23
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: 2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 11 December 2023

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2024 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.

Annual revenueTuesday 25th January 2024
Full year resultsThursday 28th March 2023
Financial meeting on Thursday 28th March 2023 at 6pm
Q1 2024 RevenuesThursday 25th April 2024
General AssemblyThursday 13th June 2024
Q2 2024 RevenuesThursday 18th July 2024
Half-year resultsWednesday 11th September 2024
Conference call on 12th September 2024 at 10 am
Q3 2024 RevenuesTuesday 22nd October 2024

About Roche Bobois SA
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 owned stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 202 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €408.5 million in 2022.
For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX

Investor Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tél.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x51xkslnZ2qYnmudaJZnZmaVl5dhxpScl2aVnGdslMibmJ9pymdpl5vLZnFkl25r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83295-pr_roche-bobois_financial_agenda2024_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.