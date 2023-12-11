ROCHE BOBOIS: 2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Paris, 11 December 2023
ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces its provisional calendar for 2024 financial communication. All release will be published after closure market, unless otherwise stated.
|Annual revenue
|Tuesday 25th January 2024
|Full year results
|Thursday 28th March 2023
Financial meeting on Thursday 28th March 2023 at 6pm
|Q1 2024 Revenues
|Thursday 25th April 2024
|General Assembly
|Thursday 13th June 2024
|Q2 2024 Revenues
|Thursday 18th July 2024
|Half-year results
|Wednesday 11th September 2024
Conference call on 12th September 2024 at 10 am
|Q3 2024 Revenues
|Tuesday 22nd October 2024
CONTACTS
Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline PETUREAUX
Investor Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance - Serena BONI
Press Relations
Tél.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x51xkslnZ2qYnmudaJZnZmaVl5dhxpScl2aVnGdslMibmJ9pymdpl5vLZnFkl25r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83295-pr_roche-bobois_financial_agenda2024_def.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free