CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Staking



11-Dec-2023 / 19:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





11 December 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Ethereum - Staking Jersey - 11 December 2023 - Further to the announcements made by CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") made on 11 September 2023 and on 6 October 2023 of a proposal for the amendment of the Conditions to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes, and of the result of the meeting to consider the proposal, the Issuer announces that it has published a circular containing a further proposal to add CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities to the Staking Classes.



The CoinShares Physical Ethereum Digital Securities are as specified below:



Product Name ISIN WKN Valour CoinShares Physical Ethereum GB00BLD4ZM24 A3GQ2N 59635770

Following the change of the Ethereum protocol from proof of work to proof of stake, the Issuer wishes to amend the Conditions to add the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities to the Staking Classes and to change the name of such securities to CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum. The proposed change would allow the Issuer to stake the underlying Digital Currency and share staking rewards with investors.



By a circular dated 11 September 2023, the Issuer convened a meeting for the purposes of seeking approval from the holders of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities to amend the Conditions to allow for Staking in respect of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities and to change the name of such securities to CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum. As neither that meeting nor an adjourned meeting were quorate, the resolution to have been proposed at that meeting was not passed.



The Issuer continues to believe the Proposal to be in the best interests of the holders of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities as a whole and accordingly is convening a further meeting of the holders of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities for the purposes of seeking approval from the holders of such Digital Securities to amend the Conditions to allow for Staking in respect of the CoinShares Physical Ethereum (ETHE) Digital Securities and to change the name of such securities to CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum. The meeting will be held on 18 January 2024. If such a meeting is not quorate it will be adjourned to 24 January 2024. Forms of proxy should be returned so as to be received no later than 1.30 p.m. on 16 January 2024 or, if the meeting is adjourned through want of a quorum, by no later than 1.30 p.m. on 22 January 2024.



A copy of the circular dated 11 December 2023 (and the accompanying form of proxy) can be downloaded from www.coinshares.com .



Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2023. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Inside Information