Mac Haik Enterprises LTD: First Watch Elevates Brunch With New Restaurant in Fulshear, Texas

The new location serving a full menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch opens its doors on Monday, December 11th, in Fulshear, Texas

FULSHEAR, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / First Watch, the leading Daytime Dining restaurant serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, announced today it has opened a new location in Fulshear, Texas. The new restaurant, located at 27120 Fulshear Bend Dr., Suite 100, brings a chef-inspired menu and rotating seasonal offerings to a 3,483-square-foot space that seats more than 208 people, provides outside dining under a covered patio and serves signature housemade fresh juices at an indoor brunch bar. The restaurant will employ approximately 40 people.





To celebrate the opening of the new Fulshear location, customers who dine in-restaurant during its first five days in business will receive free coffee with their meal. In addition, the first 120 customers to visit the new restaurant will also receive a custom, reusable travel mug.

"Culinary creativity meets family-friendly ambiance in our new Fulshear, TX, daytime restaurant. We're excited to serve up a memorable dining experience where every meal is a chance to bring families closer together." - Dan Anfinson, COO of MHFW Restaurants LLC

First Watch's curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch that are made to order using farm-fresh ingredients. The menu includes crave-able items such as Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. The new restaurant offers healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, classic offerings.

First Watch Fulshear will also offer options from the restaurant's fresh juice bar - including the best-selling Morning Meditation (made with orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet) - juiced in-house daily using only the highest quality fruits and vegetables. The new restaurant features First Watch's brunch cocktail program, which allows guests to enjoy signature creations like the Blackberry Bramble Sangria (a signature blend of Merlot, mixed berries and apple with a squeeze of orange and lime) and Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar).

Five times a year, First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the sun to source the highest quality ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. This ever-evolving menu has items like Crab Avocado Toast, Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast, Elote Mexican Street Corn Hash, and Watermelon Wake-Up fresh juice, among many others.?

The interior brightly builds upon First Watch's Urban Farm design prototype with the addition of warm blue tones, quartz countertops, and a subway-tile backsplash. A grab-and-go retail area will showcase Sweet Street's line of GMO-free, additive-free desserts for purchase and the concept's socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, grown by independent groups of women farmers in South America, called the Mujeres en Café. Communal tables as well as patio and bar seating make First Watch a great place for guests to work remotely in an approachable atmosphere.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

For more information about First Watch, its menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. A recipient of hundreds of local "Best Breakfast" and "Best Brunch" accolades, First Watch's chef-driven menu includes elevated executions of classic favorites along with specialties such as the protein-packed Quinoa Power Bowl®, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, Avocado Toast, Chickichanga, Morning Meditation (juiced in-house daily) and its signature Million Dollar Bacon. In 2023, First Watch was named the top restaurant brand in Yelp's inaugural list of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S and recognized as a Customer Experience All-Star by Forbes. In 2022, First Watch was awarded a sought-after MenuMasters honor by Nation's Restaurant News for its seasonal Braised Short Rib Omelet, recognized with ADP's coveted Culture at Work Award and named a Most Loved Workplace® in Newsweek by the Best Practice Institute. There are 500 First Watch restaurants in 29 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is a major investor in three rapidly growing fast casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Slapfish and Due' Cucina, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 23 car dealerships. The eleven affiliated companies of MHE have engaged in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and health care facilities, asset acquisition and disposition, facilities management, property management, leasing, project management, construction plus janitorial services, as well as hotel ownership. The overall MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

Contact Information

Lacey Martin

Vice President of Marketing

lmartin@machaik.com

(713) 408-1381

SOURCE: Mac Haik Restaurant Group

