Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - The Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA) welcomes the launch of the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) as a historic step for oral health care in Canada. Representing more than 31,000 dental hygienists across the country, CDHA commends the government's commitment to enhancing access to oral health care but also cautions there's a need for ongoing consultation to support the long-term implementation given the complexities involved in getting things right with this transformational investment.

Oral health care is health care. Ensuring timely access to high-quality oral care for those who need it most is imperative to combatting oral diseases and conditions that may detrimentally affect an individual's health and well-being. The CDCP is a significant investment on the part of the federal government in providing accessible oral health care for eligible Canadians.

"We appreciate the progress that this historic announcement represents, but we also recognize the need for ongoing collaboration to fine-tune certain aspects of the plan," said Francine Trudeau, president of CDHA. "Our commitment to the oral health and well-being of Canadians remains unwavering, and we look forward to working together to build a robust and inclusive oral health care plan." CDHA is dedicated to advancing the dental hygiene profession and will continue to actively engage with the government and stakeholders to enhance the CDCP.

As the government moves to fully implement this plan by 2025, CDHA looks forward to continued collaboration with Health Canada, Health Minister Mark Holland, and his federal colleagues.

"Preventing oral disease before it happens is essential to improve oral health outcomes for Canadians," adds Trudeau. "And dental hygienists are experts in oral health education and prevention."

CDHA encourages eligible Canadians to enroll in the plan and dental hygienists look forward to supporting improved access to oral health care to an estimated 9 million people.

About the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (CDHA):

CDHA is the national voice of dental hygienists in Canada. Representing over 31,000 dental hygienists across the country, CDHA advocates for the advancement and promotion of the dental hygiene profession while maintaining a commitment to the public's oral health. Dental hygiene is the sixth largest regulated health profession in Canada with professionals working in a variety of settings, including independent dental hygiene practice, with people of all ages, addressing issues related to oral health. For more information on oral health, visit dentalhygienecanada.ca. For more information on the work of CDHA, visit cdha.ca.

