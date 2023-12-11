Solitario Zinc Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC Virtual Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR), a gold and zinc exploration company with projects in North and South America, is pleased to report CEO Chris Herald will provide a live presentation with John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC virtual conference on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time. For more information on the conference, please click here.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 79.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$10.0 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we select joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

For More Information Please Contact:

Christopher E. Herald

President & CEO

(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com