Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and the North America Index for the thirteenth consecutive year. The company performed in the 98th percentile in the Building Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA score as of Nov. 27, 2023), with a perfect score of 100 in the Resource Efficiency and Circularity category.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global BMI. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices, and its scores are used to determine which companies are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

"Our continued inclusion on the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices is a tremendous honor that recognizes our relentless investment in sustainable innovation," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "I'm proud of our team members whose bold ambition has created a positive and lasting impact for our customers, communities and the planet."

Through industry-leading action and innovation, Trane Technologies is decarbonizing buildings, industry and the cold chain and advancing its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company's emissions reductions targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

The company recently hit two significant sustainability milestones. Last month, it announced that it's shipped over a million HVAC units with low-carbon steel to homeowners and commercial customers across the U.S. The company also announced at Solutrans 2023 that it has fulfilled its August 2021 commitment to deliver fully electric, zero direct emission Thermo King® refrigeration solutions for every segment of the cold chain in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region by 2023.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&PDow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability initiatives and commitments, and the anticipated impact of these initiatives and commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

