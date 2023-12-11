GGII launches Fairy Dust, Inc., a 50/50 joint venture with Vortex, to use the finest hemp powder made from fresh hemp to produce innovative food, beverages, cosmetics, and well-being products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2023) - Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII"), announced today it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Vortex WBP (Well-Being Products) ("Vortex") to produce, promote, and distribute hemp powder exclusively in the USA, Canada, and Mexico under Fairy Dust, Inc. ("Fairy Dust"). Leveraging Vortex's patented hemp powder milling technology, Fairy Dust plans to develop innovative food, beverages, cosmetics, and well-being consumer goods.

GGII Hemp Powder Joint Venture Highlights:

The Fairy Dust partnership brings together the expertise of both GGII and Vortex. Vortex's patented hemp micronized powder will be used to manufacture innovative consumer goods like food, beverages, cosmetics, and well-being products. Manufacturing will take place in San Diego, CA, in an NSF-certified facility. Private and White labeling options are now available.

GGII and Vortex WBP formed a new Nevada corporation, Fairy Dust, Inc. GGII and Vortex each own fifty percent of Fairy Dust's equity interests. Vortex has developed and patented the technology to produce the finest powder from fresh hemp for food, beverages, cosmetics, and well-being products. With particles ten times smaller than baking flour, the hemp powder is optimal for oral and dermal delivery. This patented, unique process disintegrates the hemp plants' cells and membranes, making active ingredients more bioavailable. Vortex owns the patents and IP for this groundbreaking milling technology.

Hempacco, Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) and Green Star Labs, Inc., part of GGII's portfolio of companies, will contribute to the research, development, manufacturing, and packaging of the entire line of future topical and ingestible products using hemp powder in its NSF-certified, state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, CA. The hemp powder is suitable for various product formulations, including suspensions, creams, ointments, capsules, tablets, and edibles. The hemp powder is considered the best alternative to hemp oil and contains the entire spectrum of original hemp plant components.

Vortex's Milling Patented Technology:

Vortex WBP is a FineCann LTD fully owned subsidiary for Hemp processing technology.

The Company has developed a new milling technology that can handle herbal materials more efficiently than any existing conservative milling system.

The technology is based on the Superfine Vortex Mill, adapted for the special needs of Cannabis and Hemp.

The particles obtained are 10 to 50 microns, ten times smaller than baking flour or any powder obtained by mechanical milling.

This size makes the powder ideal for formulating dermatological products, cosmetics, food, and beverages.

The hemp powder is considered the best alternative to hemp oil and contains the entire spectrum of original hemp plant components.

The one-step process uses no extractions or chemicals.

"Our proprietary Vortex technology has revolutionized many verticals in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries," said Guy Samburski, CEO of Vortex WBP. "Now, with the new partnership with GGII, we bring innovation to the vibrant Hemp market. The natural qualities of the fresh buds are delivered directly into the final product with minimal processing and no use of chemicals."

"This partnership brings together the expertise of both companies to create the finest hemp powder made from fresh hemp. Our aim? To revolutionize the world of innovative food, beverages, cosmetics, and well-being products," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "With our commitment to quality and cutting-edge technology, Fairy Dust, Inc. is set to redefine what's possible in the hemp industry. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting partnership!"

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International (OTC Pink: GGII) is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that improve people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.



Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. vending and advertising company, Cali Vibes, Inc. Cannabinoid cigarettes, HPSD, Inc, a Joint Venture with Snoop Dogg developing hemp-derived products, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, StickIt Labs Ltd, manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks, and The Real Stuff Smokables, Inc., among others.



Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "GGII" and continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.



For more information, visit: www.ggiigroup.com

About Vortex WBP, Inc / FineCann

Vortex WBP is FineCann's wholly-owned subsidiary, dedicated to implementing its breakthrough hemp technology. FineCann was established in 2017. It specializes in creating high-quality powders directly from Cannabis plants. The Company uses proprietary technology and was granted a US patent in 2022. FineCann is backed by two leading establishments in the Cannabis industry: the BRlev Group and Superfine LTD, innovators of the Vortex technology. BRlev grows proprietary species, especially for medical, food, and cosmetic applications. The plants grow under strict GAP conditions and are approved for medical use. FineCann has exclusive access to over 20 new Cannabis species.

For more information, visit: https://finecann.co.il/vortex-wbp/

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations: ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

