AccountAbility Joins with Global Commons Alliance and UN Climate Champions Team to Launch Navigator Addressing Nature and Climate Action

The Navigator guides companies and financial institutions on how to take action, and which resources to use, for nature and climate together

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2023 / AccountAbility, a global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, announces a joint initiative with the Global Commons Alliance Accountability Accelerator (GCAAA) and the High-Level Champions to unveil the Nature and Climate Action Resource Navigator. This innovative resource - launched at the COP28 Nature Pavilion in Expo City, Dubai - helps organizations navigate the landscape of nature and climate assessment methodologies and disclosure frameworks and surfaces leading tools that enable meaningful nature and climate action that can improve their environmental and business performance.

H.E. Razan Al Mubarak, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 said: "In the race to tackle climate change, nature is our strongest ally. It offers countless opportunities to build resilience and cut emissions - yet nature is under threat. Businesses and financial institutions have a vital role to play in delivering a nature-positive and net-zero economy."

The Navigator is an important initiative to address the urgent need for transparency and comprehensive strategies in the face of escalating environmental challenges. As businesses strive to meet sustainability goals and mitigate their impact on the planet, the Navigator can empower them with the resources needed to understand their nature and climate intersections and impacts, make more informed business decisions, track progress towards milestones and targets, and communicate effectively with stakeholders.

"Today, global leaders across industries and geographies recognize the critical connection between Nature and Climate, and the opportunities and challenges this creates. However, the landscape of frameworks, standards, tools, methodologies, and guidance is evolving and expanding at a rate that is difficult to keep up with," said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility.

"AccountAbility is proud to partner with the Global Commons Alliance's Accountability Accelerator (GCAAA) and the High-Level Climate Champions to develop the Nature and Climate Action Resource Navigator, which aggregates tools and resources that corporate actors and financial institutions can use to make informed decisions about their nature and climate measurement, management, and disclosure practices. Together, through this important initiative, we hope to advance our shared mission of improving business practices and performance, while delivering positive lasting impact for people and the planet."

Global sustainability frameworks and tools that support corporate nature and climate initiatives are evolving quickly. This can make it challenging for organizations to know where to start, where to accelerate and bolster existing efforts, or where to find resources that support their specific needs. The Navigator was created in response to this challenge, to support organizations looking to source sector- and/or use case-specific resources for materiality assessment, value chain mapping, transition planning, target setting, and a host of other applications.

"The science-backed linkages between climate change and nature loss are established, and the need for collective action on nature and climate has never been more urgent. The Navigator brings vital rigor and clarity for organizations grappling with complex climate and nature priorities as they contribute to a more resilient and regenerative future," says Ms. Natasha M. Matic, Ph.D., Global Commons Alliance Accountability Accelerator Executive Director.



The World Bank estimates that the collapse of natural systems could erase US $2.7 trillion per year from the global economy by 2030. With over 25% of earth's species at risk of permanent loss and credible net zero pathways to 1.5°C of warming increasingly in doubt, the window to achieving transformational change is rapidly narrowing. In launching the Navigator, AccountAbility, GCAAA and CCT are supporting companies and financial institutions in delivering on their nature and climate commitments and strengthening their accountability to meet corporate targets.

Access the full Nature and Climate Action Resource Navigator here.

About the Global Commons Alliance

The Global Commons Alliance is a growing coalition of scientists, philanthropists, civil society groups, businesses, and innovators, enabling collective action to safeguard the global commons. The five key components of the Alliance include the Accountability Accelerator (a co-author of this navigator), the Science Based Targets Network, the Earth Commission, Systems Change Lab, and Earth HQ. The collective mission of the Global Commons Alliance is to mobilize citizens, companies, cities, and countries to accelerate systems change and become better guardians of the global commons. Learn more at www.globalcommonsalliance.org

About the United Nations Climate Champions Team

The current UN Climate Change High-Level Champions for COP27 and COP28, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin and Her Excellency Ms. Razan Al Mubarak build on the legacy of their predecessors to engage with non-state actors and activate the 'ambition loop' with national governments. Their work is fundamentally designed to encourage a collaborative shift across all of society towards a decarbonized economy so that we can all thrive in a healthy, resilient, and zero-carbon world. Visit www.climatechampions.unfccc.int

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a specialist global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International, and its website is archived with the United States Library of Congress. Learn more at?www.accountability.org.

