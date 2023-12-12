Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, today announcesthe appointment of Bernd Schmidt, a senior leader with extensive experience in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), as Chief Technical Officer, effective as of today.

Bernd Schmidt previously worked at Quell Therapeutics where he served as Vice President Product Delivery. He brings over 20 years of industry experience in the pharmaceutical sector, covering a broad range of innovative medicines at different stages in development and post launch. Prior to his role at Quell Therapeutics, Bernd served as MPD Leader at GSK Stevenage with overall accountability for the CMC development, governance and end to end supply chain of a portfolio of medicines (small molecules and cell gene therapies) covering preclinical to late-phase development as well as commercial supply, including interactions with regulatory bodies.

Bernd holds a postgraduate degree in Chemical Engineering (MSc+) from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen, Germany, and is a Fellow of the Institution of Chemical Engineers.

Nawal Ouzren, Chief Executive Officer of Sensorion, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Bernd Schmidt to Sensorion as our new CTO. Bernd is a highly qualified leader with new insights and world-class expertise in his field. With his leadership, I am convinced he will play a key role in the accelerated development of our unique gene therapy platform and CMC capabilities. I would like to congratulate Bernd in his new role and welcome in our team."

Bernd Schmidt, Chief Technical Officer of Sensorion, commented: "I am looking forward to joining a company with such a pioneering and visionary approach in the complex gene therapy field. I am fully committed to driving Sensorion's technical operations and development of its transformative therapies for hearing disorders, a significant global unmet medical need."

Following David Lawrence's retirement from Sensorion, his CFO successor will be announced in due course. Sensorion wishes David well in his retirement and thanks him for his contribution.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion's portfolio also comprises clinical-stage small molecule programs for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion's clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

www.sensorion.com

