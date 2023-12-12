The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.12.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.12.2023Aktien1 CA66707K1021 NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.2 BE0974464977 Syensqo N.V.3 CA37638G1063 Givex Corp.4 US6097861081 Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.5 US0379883004 Applied UV Inc.6 AU0000312480 Syntara Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 NO0013024018 Gaming Innovation Group PLC2 DE000DJ9AB57 DZ BANK AG3 DE000DJ9ACG9 DZ BANK AG4 IE0006IP4XZ8 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF5 IE000IAPH329 AXA IM US High Yield Opportunities UCITS ETF6 LU2662649503 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 3-7 UCITS ETF7 LU2662649685 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 7-10 UCITS ETF8 LU2662649412 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 10+ UCITS ETF