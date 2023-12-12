The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 12.12.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 12.12.2023
Aktien
1 CA66707K1021 NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.
2 BE0974464977 Syensqo N.V.
3 CA37638G1063 Givex Corp.
4 US6097861081 Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.
5 US0379883004 Applied UV Inc.
6 AU0000312480 Syntara Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 NO0013024018 Gaming Innovation Group PLC
2 DE000DJ9AB57 DZ BANK AG
3 DE000DJ9ACG9 DZ BANK AG
4 IE0006IP4XZ8 Amundi MSCI USA ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF
5 IE000IAPH329 AXA IM US High Yield Opportunities UCITS ETF
6 LU2662649503 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 3-7 UCITS ETF
7 LU2662649685 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 7-10 UCITS ETF
8 LU2662649412 Xtrackers II US Treasuries 10+ UCITS ETF
