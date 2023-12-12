Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7T | ISIN: NL0011821392 | Ticker-Symbol: G14
Xetra
11.12.23
17:35 Uhr
28,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGNIFY NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGNIFY NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60028,64009:17
28,61028,63009:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2023 | 08:10
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Signify proposes changes to its Supervisory Board

Press Release

December 12, 2023

Signify proposes changes to its Supervisory Board

  • Chair of the Supervisory Board, Arthur van der Poel, will step down in May 2024
  • Proposal to appoint Jeroen Drost as Supervisory Board member
  • Proposal to re-appoint Pamela Knapp and Rita Lane as Supervisory Board members, Frank Lubnau is not available for another term

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, proposes the following appointment and re-appointments, and announces the following changes to its Supervisory Board.

The Chair of the Supervisory Board, Arthur van der Poel, will step down at the close of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held in May 2024. From that date, he will be succeeded by the current Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board, Gerard van de Aast.

The Supervisory Board proposes the appointment of Mr. Jeroen Drost as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years. Jeroen Drost will attend Signify Supervisory Board meetings as an observer until the AGM vote.

Mr. Jeroen Drost (Dutch, 62) has been the CEO of the family-owned company SHV Holdings since 2016. Prior to this, he was the CEO of SHV private equity company, NPM Capital (2015-2016), CEO of the merchant bank, NIBC Bank (2008-2014), and held various executive roles with ABN AMRO Bank where he worked from 1986-2008. He is a member of the Supervisory Board of HR services provider, Randstad, and manufacturer of electrical buses, Ebusco. Jeroen Drost holds a master's degree in both Business Economics and in Dutch law, both from the Erasmus University Rotterdam.

The Supervisory Board proposes the re-appointment of Supervisory Board members Ms. Pamela Knapp for a period of four years and Ms. Rita Lane for a period of two years.

Pamela Knapp has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2020. She is the Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee.

Rita Lane has been a member of the Supervisory Board since the IPO in 2016. She is a member of the Nomination & Governance Committee and the Digital Committee. As Rita already served for two four-year terms, and in accordance with the Dutch corporate governance code, her proposed re-appointment is for a period of two years.

Frank Lubnau is not available for a re-appointment when his term ends in May 2024.

"We are very pleased that Jeroen Drost is available to join our Board", said Arthur van der Poel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. "He has a wealth of experience in banking and investment activities across numerous industries, which will bring a thorough investor's perspective to our Board. We are also very pleased that both Pamela Knapp and Rita Lane are available to continue their roles on our Board. We thank Frank for his contribution to our Board over the past four years, particularly in the digital domain."

The above proposals for appointment and re-appointments will be made to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May 2024.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: +31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyproducts, Interactconnected lighting systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achievedcarbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have beenin the Dow Jones Sustainability World Indexsince our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leaderin 2017, 2018and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relationspage.

Attachment

  • 20231212_Signify_proposes_changes_to_its_Supervisory_Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b612897-58cc-4c8b-a1aa-2362b9c8aed9)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.