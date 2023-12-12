Nokia Oyj: Nokia to acquire Fenix Group, strengthening wireless offering in the Defense segment

Press Release

Nokia to acquire Fenix Group, strengthening wireless offering in the Defense segment





· Acquisition of North American Fenix Group will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers.

12 December 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia, a global leader in telecommunications technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Fenix Group, a privately held company that specializes in tactical 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) communications solutions for the defense communities.





Fenix Group is a leading provider of innovative tactical communications products, including the Banshee product family. The systems are designed to provide high-speed, low latency data connections to many devices and users simultaneously, making them ideal for supporting a wide range of military applications. Fenix Group is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.



Nokia is a leading global provider of commercial 5G mobile broadband technology and private wireless solutions for ultra-reliable, mission-critical applications. The addition of Fenix's tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers.





Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "The acquisition of Fenix Group is an important milestone in our strategy to grow our defense business. We are excited to welcome Fenix to the Nokia family, and we look forward to working together to create a more stable world with high-performance, secure, and reliable communications solutions."

Dave Peterson, CEO of Fenix Group, said: "We are thrilled to be joining Nokia. Nokia is a global leader in telecommunications technology, and its commitment to defense modernization is unmatched. We believe that by combining our capabilities, we can create even more innovative and effective solutions for our defense customers."

About Fenix Group



Fenix Group is a system integrator focused on battlefield technologies. The company has developed several 3GPP based tactical communications solutions, including a 4G portable Network-in-a-Box (Banshee) and an innovative MANET device named Talon, a direct communication between handsets via wireless mesh network, including a CELLBLOCK ?that prevents mobile handsets from being interrogated or geolocated.

Their tactical comms solutions are already highly ranked and recognized in the defense market. Nokia intends to accelerate the investments in developing further specific defense solutions leveraging its IPR portfolio following the most advanced 3GPP standards and security requirements.

The addition of Fenix's tactical communications capabilities will allow Nokia to offer a more comprehensive suite of solutions to its defense customers. Nokia and Fenix are committed to working together to create a more stable world and provide with reliable, secure communications solutions.