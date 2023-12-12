Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
12.12.2023 | 08:34
SWEF: Loan Repayments and Third Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Loan Repayments and Third Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Loan Repayments and Third Capital Distribution 
12-Dec-2023 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
Loan Repayments and Third Capital Distribution 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce two recent loan repayments and the 
Company's third capital distribution of circa GBP45.0 million. 
 
Loan Repayments 
 
The Company is pleased to announce that two further loans were recently repaid in full. These investments comprised 
Office, London - GBP20.5 million and Mixed Portfolio, Europe - EUR3.6 million (balances as at 30 September 2023). As a 
result, the Company's portfolio has reduced from 15 to 13 investments. In addition, since 30 September 2023, the 
Company has received partial repayments on a number of loans totaling circa GBP8.7 million. Altogether, these recent 
repayments comprise circa 8.7% of the 30 September 2023 NAV. 
 
Third Capital Distribution 
 
As a result of the recent full and partial loan repayments the Company has resolved to make a third capital 
distribution totaling (after expenses) circa GBP45.0 million to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial 
redemption of shares at a price of GBP1.0427 per share (being the last published NAV per share prior to this 
announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of 
costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 
 
Shareholder Information 
 
The Compulsory Redemption will be affected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 14 
December 2023 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 12.09 per cent. of 
the Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of 
shares produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from 
each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be affected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 18 December 2023. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 18 December 2023. 
 
The Company currently has 356,848,128 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 
 
The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BPGJYV48, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BQRGMH31, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 15 December 2023. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the 
Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market 
claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically 
transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. 
 
John Whittle Chairman of the Company commented: 
"We are delighted to announce two successful full loan repayments, in addition to several recent partial repayments. As 
a result, the Company's loan portfolio is reduced from 15 to 13 investments in total, representing strong progress in 
our ambition to realise the value of the Company's portfolio for the benefit of our shareholders. We are delighted to 
announce a substantial third capital distribution of GBP45.0m the Company's largest to date and a key milestone in our 
strategy to return cash to shareholders." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BPGJYV48 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  291246 
EQS News ID:  1794369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1794369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
