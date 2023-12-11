Impact Development Group Inc. Announces Receipt of Final Approval From TSXV and Resuming Trading Effective December 12, 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: "IMPT") (formerly Yubba Capital Corp.) ("Impact Development Group" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases of December 1, 2022, April 20, 2023, October 19, 2023, and December 1, 2023 the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in respect of its previously announced qualifying transaction described in its Non-Offering Prospectus dated October 16, 2023 (the "Transaction").



The Final Exchange Bulletin of the TSXV in respect of the Transaction was published on December 8, 2023. Trading of the common shares of the Company will begin effective at the market open on December 12, 2023 under the symbol "IMPT", and the common shares of Yubba Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company will be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Real Estate Issuer (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV).

Complete details of the terms of the Transaction are set out in the prospectus dated October 16, 2023 available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Corrections

The Company announces two corrections to its news release dated December 1, 2023 (the "Closing PR").

The Company inadvertently referred to having issued 12,257,935 IHC Shares (as defined in the Closing PR) before the Share Exchange (as defined in the Closing PR) and the completion of the Concurrent Financing (as defined in the Closing PR), when it intended to disclose that 12,313,252 IHC Shares were issued and outstanding before the Share Exchange and Concurrent Financing.

The Company also inadvertently referred to Oscar Hilt Tatum IV as Mr. Wood in the third paragraph of the "Early Warning Report" section of the Closing PR pertaining to Mr. Tatum's holdings.

Additional Details

About IHC and IHC Panama

Impact Development Group is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IHC Panama is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Wenz, Director and CEO

Phone: + 1 (406) 370-2603

Email: twenz@ihcpanama.com

