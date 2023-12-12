UFL is a new free-to-play football game backed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon is part of a group investing $40 million into the title.

Ronaldo will be involved in shaping UFL's development to set a new standard for immersive football gaming.

The game is a 'fair-to-play' experience emphasizing a skill-first approach with zero pay-to-win options.

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has become an investor in UFL, the free-to-play football video game focused on a fair, skill-first approach for gamers, created by gamers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212229136/en/

UFL in-game graphic of Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Business Wire)

Ronaldo is part of a group of investors that has recently committed to invest more than $40 million into development of the new title, which seeks to have a major impact on the way football fans interact with the world of gaming. The investment marks a significant milestone for the team, uniting an exciting new project with one of the world's biggest stars.

Ronaldo, who holds Instagram's most popular account with 614 million followers, will help shape the game's development as part of the UFL team's mission to set a new standard for immersive football gaming. He has won titles in the colours of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United and now stars for Al-Nassr FC. Ronaldo will play a significant role in enhancing UFL itself while supporting the business in captivating football fans around the world.

Speaking about his new partnership with UFL, Cristiano Ronaldo said: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this project as UFL can become the new breed in football gaming."

Strikerz Inc., the brand behind UFL, believes there is a significant opportunity for a new approach with a football game that combines outstanding gameplay and interactive experience for fans, while doing so with a fair philosophy that rewards the millions of passionate football gamers around the world.

Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz Inc., said: "Having Cristiano Ronaldo join us as a partner and investor is a significant step forward and an endorsement of our vision to create the leading game for football fans in the world. UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry. This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to be working together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football gaming market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach."

UFL delivers exceptional gameplay that rewards tactical knowledge and gaming ability, enabling players to build their club from the ground up and rise to be champions. The game will be available for free with new features and updates added regularly with no mandatory payments or yearly fees. The game is designed to be a fair-to-play experience emphasizing a skill-first approach with zero pay-to-win options.

While the official release date is yet to be announced, a closed testing phase began this autumn. The game will launch on the PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. UFL can be found and added to Wishlist on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store.

About Strikerz Inc.

Strikerz Inc. is the publishing brand of XTEN Limited, an international gaming company founded in 2016. Its team operates globally with four regional offices and over 200 employees worldwide. UFL represents a revolution in online football simulation gaming, offering players an unprecedented experience.

Please visit the UFL website or follow us on Facebook or X (ex-Twitter), as well as Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212229136/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

UFL@boldspace.com