Seeing Machines Limited: Seeing Machines wins prestigious Prince Michael International Road Safety Award

CANBERRA, Australia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a 2023 Prince Michael International Road Safety Award, one of the highest accolades in the field of transport safety.

The Company was recognised for its innovative, class-leading occupant monitoring technology that detects distracted behaviour or drowsiness behind the wheel, thereby keeping people safe and reducing road-related fatalities.

Established in 1987, the Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards originally recognised those who had improved road safety throughout Britain. The Awards now highlight outstanding achievement and innovation across the world. For over thirty years His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent has played a leading role in supporting improved road safety both in the United Kingdom and globally, pushing road safety up the policy agenda.

Backed by over 20 years of data-driven research and by 14+ billion km of real-life driving data, Seeing Machines develops, sells and licenses its mission-critical, camera-based technology that scans the driver's head, eye and body movements to detect distracted behaviour or drowsiness. The Company, a market leader, is partnered with some of the world's leading vehicle automotive manufacturers and tier one suppliers across the automotive and aviation sectors.

Driven by fast approaching transport safety regulatory deadlines around the world, with every vehicle on European roads soon to require technology to mitigate risks associated with fatigue and distraction, the demand for Seeing Machines' sophisticated driver monitoring systems continues to grow.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, commented: "It is a real honour for Seeing Machines to have been presented with this prestigious International Road Safety Award. His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent is passionate about road safety and his efforts alone have played a significant role in raising awareness and visibility of this important topic around the world. At Seeing Machines, our work is guided by our long-term mission of eventually achieving zero transport fatalities. There is still a long way to go, but with our safety technology now present in over 1.3 million cars and awareness about road safety greater than it has ever been, there is no doubt we are moving in the right direction. This award is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone at Seeing Machines, along with our partners and customers, all of whom I'd like to thank."

Congratulating Seeing Machines HRH Prince Michael of Kent, said: "I was impressed not just by the technology itself but by the Company's ethos and ambition to: 'get everyone home safely."

Seeing Machines' award will be presented by His Royal Highness at a ceremony in London, attended by the British road safety minister and leading international road safety professionals.

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines is revolutionizing global transport safety. Its technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

