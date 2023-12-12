EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Study results/Miscellaneous

Verve Group's In-App Marketplace PubNative Shows Strong Performance on Amazon Publisher Services with a 256% Increase in Revenue in 18 Months



12 December 2023 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) informs its investors of a strong performance of Verve Group's in-app marketplace PubNative, on Amazon Publisher Services, according to a recent case study published by Amazon Publisher Services ("APS"). Verve Group's in-app marketplace, PubNative, is a privacy-first, performance-centric in-app marketplace offering programmatic solutions for publishers and advertisers and forms part of MGI's Ad Software Platform, Verve Group. The company's capabilities enable mobile publishers to maximize ad revenue with demand from 85+ DSPs and 5,000+ advertisers and brands. PubNative enables non-intrusive, buffer-free ads that suit publishers' app context and users and also provides stringent in-app safety measures and levers that guarantee creatives of the highest quality. In 18 months, Verve Group's in-app marketplace PubNative has seen a 256% increase in revenue on APS. The catalyst for this was APS' broad reach in 70 regions worldwide, combined with Verve Group's global footprint and the differentiated demand Verve offers through its privacy-first and performance-centric platform. Amazon Publisher Services is a cloud-based solution that helps tens of thousands of publishers, including the majority of Comscore top 250 publishers, monetize their high-quality digital media inventory. APS also works with select programmatic buyers, such as Verve Group's in-app marketplace PubNative. Publishers active on APS can also sell their inventory through PubNative, which provides additional high-quality mobile demand. Bryan Everett, Global Head of Third-Party Demand, APS, commented, "The global growth we've seen from PubNative is testament to the differentiated demand they deliver through their performance-centric in-app marketplace, which continues to drive publisher value with every new connection." Sameer Sondhi, CEO, Verve Group, added, "Working with Amazon Publisher Services has been invaluable to PubNative, extending its reach among publishers and offering a top-tier, reliable and user-friendly service. We are pleased with the collaboration with APS over the past 18 months and the positive results we have achieved. While the market environment remains challenging overall, this case study demonstrates our ability to grow even in challenging economic conditions." The entire case study can be found at the following link: https://aps.amazon.com/aps/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Verve-Group-Success-Story-Q3-23.pdf For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager - Stockholm

+46 70 916 7932

danesh.zare@mgi-se.com



Registered Office: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

Stureplan 6

114 35 Stockholm, Sweden About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates the fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform Verve that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to Make Media Better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se .



