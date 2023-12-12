The government of the Australian state of Queensland has indicated that it will support the rollout of household battery energy storage systems with a new AUD 24 million ($15.75 million) residential battery rebate program in 2024.From pv magazine Australia The Queensland government has announced changes to legislation that will allow for the creation of the Battery Booster Rebate Scheme that will pay up to AUD 4,000 to homeowners who want to install batteries alongside new or existing rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 5 kW or more. The explanatory notes that accompany the new regulation ...

