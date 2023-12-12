abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is managed by abrdn's Singapore-based Asian equity team. As a local investor, the research team collectively speaks multiple Asian languages, so it can communicate with companies' management teams in their native tongues. A local presence also offers the potential of identifying interesting opportunities that may be overlooked by other investors. AAIF is a low-beta fund, with its managers seeking both income and capital growth and an attractive yield. Stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis and geographic and sector allocations can vary markedly compared with exposures in the MSCI AC Pacific ex Japan Index. AAIF offers an attractive yield and is building on its record of 14 years of consecutive dividend growth.

