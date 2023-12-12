RIBER: Order for two MBE 6000 production machines in Asia





Order for two MBE 6000 production machines in Asia

Bezons (France), December 12, 2023 - 8:00am (CET) - RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing a major order for two MBE 6000 multi wafer production systems in Asia.

An Asian industrial customer has just ordered two MBE 6000 machines to produce HEMT epiwafers for mobile communications. They will also be used to produce antimony-based optoelectronic components for RF and optoelectronic communication devices.

RIBER's MBE6000 system was selected for its high performance in producing superior quality semiconductor heterostructures layers.

Its ability to operate in automatic mode 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, combined with its very high reliability, with uninterrupted production rates of over ten months, will enable the customer to significantly increase its production capacity.

With around forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic components used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

