Patient Prism Unveils Revolutionary AI-Driven Healthcare Platform with New Website Launch

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Patient Prism, a leader in healthcare AI technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new website and the latest generational upgrade to its cutting-edge AI platform. This milestone marks Patient Prism as the most advanced and innovative healthcare AI platform globally, aligning marketing, sales, and operations to drive substantial growth and enhance EBITDA margins for healthcare organizations.

Innovative Features of Patient Prism's Platform:

DeepLens Analysis: A cutting-edge conversational intelligence tool that interprets patient communication with unprecedented depth, offering actionable insights for healthcare providers.

Tailored KPIs: Our platform provides specific, data-driven Key Performance Indicators, enabling healthcare practices to make informed decisions for improved patient care and operational efficiency.

Real-Time Data Delivery: Ensuring immediate action on call analyses, this feature empowers practices to optimize management and enhance patient engagement seamlessly.

Automation Tools: Streamlined responses and notifications are at the forefront, ensuring patient interactions are managed effectively, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Marketing Integrations: With robust integrations including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Bing Ads, and Meta Ads, our platform offers an unparalleled approach to optimizing patient acquisition costs. These AI-driven integrations provide deep insights into marketing effectiveness, enabling healthcare practices to maximize their ROI.

Unparalleled API Access: Built on a sophisticated API, the platform allows seamless integrations with various business intelligence and CRM tools, making insights more actionable and extending its utility across diverse operational needs.

Amol Nirgudkar, CEO of Patient Prism, remarks, "With this innovative platform, our ultimate goal is to align seamlessly with the growth objectives of healthcare organizations. We aim to collaborate closely, optimizing marketing, sales, and operations functions. Our collaborative approach represents a pioneering stride in application of technology within healthcare and beyond. It's not just about providing a tool; it's about operationalizing AI to drive optimal growth and redefine the landscape of healthcare technology."

George Böhnisch, CTO of Patient Prism, adds, "This new generation of our AI platform is a game changer in the healthcare industry. It's designed to be incredibly intuitive, yet powerful in its capability. We're not just delivering technology; we're empowering healthcare providers with a tool that's transformative, customizing itself to each healthcare provider's specific requirements and ensuring they can leverage AI to its fullest potential in improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency. "

We invite you to explore the new website at https://www.patientprism.com/ and schedule a demo to witness firsthand how Patient Prism is reshaping the future of healthcare AI.

For more information, please contact:

Michelle Holguin

Media Contact, Patient Prism

Email: michelle@patientprism.com

